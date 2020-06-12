1  of  74
21-year RPD veteran struck, killed by pickup truck while riding bike with son in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department confirmed late Thursday night that Lt. Aaron Colletti, a 21 year veteran of the force — has died as a result of an off-duty incident.

Police say 44-year-old Colletti was riding his bike with his 14-year-old son on Woolhouse Road in Canandaigua around 8 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck.

RPD officials say Colletti succumbed to his injuries and that his death is “untimely and tragic.” Officials say Colletti’s son was also struck, but had only minor, non-life threatening injuries.

Ontario County Sheriff’s Office officials say the driver of the pickup truck was 70-year-old Canandaigua resident James Miller, who officials say lived nearby on the same road where the crash occurred. At this time no charges have been filed, but officials say the investigation is ongoing.

Colletti is survived by his wife, and four children.

Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary said in a tweet following the incident that Colletti was a “father, a husband, a brother, a man of faith, and a public servant.”

