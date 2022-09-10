ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating two separate shootings that took place Friday evening. The first shooting took place on Sherman Street near Dana Street at around 7:45 p.m. When officers arrived to the scene they learned a private vehicle took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. According to the RPD, an altercation led up to the shooting.

Officers say the victim is a 33-year-old man from Rochester and he was shot at least one time in his lower body.

Shortly before 9 p.m. officers were called to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a person who had been shot. When officers arrived to the scene they located a 50-year-old man from Rochester who had been shot at least one time in his lower body. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. Officers are still working to determine what led up to the shooting.

Officers do not have any suspects in custody for either of the shootings. Officers say there is no danger to the public and anyone with further information is asked to call 911.