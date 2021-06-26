RPD investigating two separate shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place on Friday.

The first shooting happened on the 110 block of Ambrose Street. Police say an 18-year-old man from Rochester was shot in his lower body after a confrontation. AMR transported him to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injury is not life-threatening.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances that caused the incident.

The second shooting took place about half an hour later. Police say a 22-year-old man from Rochester was in a vehicle on Fulton Avenue by Emerson Street when another vehicle pulled up alongside him.

“There was a shot fired from the other vehicle striking the victim in the upper body. He was transported by the private vehicle he was in to Lake Avenue, and from there he was taken by AMR to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” the RPD said.

Both shootings remain under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.