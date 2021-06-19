RPD investigating two overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that took place overnight Saturday. The first one happened on the 1200 block of N Clinton Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m.

When police arrived to the scene they located a 20-year-old woman from Rochester. A private vehicle drove her to Strong Memorial Hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

“As part of the incident, multiple vehicles were also struck by gunfire,” the RPD said.

The second shooting took place a couple hours later in the area of Harris Street and Avenue A. Police say multiple shots were fired at a house.

A 24-year-old man from Rochester arrived at SMH after having been shot. He alleged that he was shot while in the house on Harris Street. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Both shooting investigations remain ongoing.