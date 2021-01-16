RPD investigating suspicious death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is asking members of the public to come forward with any information regarding the death of Bryan Soto-Velez, 21, who was last seen by family on January 7.

Velez’s family said it was unlike him to not come home or contact his family. His family said he may have been suffering from mental health issues.

The RPD said late Friday afternoon, a citizen walking the El Camino Trail behind 300 Norton Street. discovered the body of a male identified as Bryan Soto-Velez. The RPD is describing this as a suspicious, unattended death investigation.

The Major Crimes Unit will be working with the Monroe County Medical Examiners Office to determine what caused Soto-Velez’s death.

According to the RPD, the investigation has revealed thus far that Soto-Velez was last seen in the 1200 block of N Clinton Avenue on January 7.

If anyone had contact with or saw Soto-Velez any time after January 7, they’re asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7517.