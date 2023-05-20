ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating multiple vehicle-theft incidents that took place Saturday morning. The first incident took place on Glenwood Avenue near Tacoma Street shortly after 8 a.m. Officers were able to recover a Kia that had been stolen out of Brighton.

Shortly before 8:30 a.m., officers received reports of a motor vehicle crash in the area of Birr Street and Raines Park. Officers say the driver crashed into a sign and the occupants fled the scene. According to the RPD, the vehicle was not reported stolen at the time of the recovery. The owner has since been notified and is now reporting that it had been stolen out of the City of Rochester.

Officers were later called to Santee Street by Otis Street where they recovered a stolen Hyundai at around 9:45 a.m. According to the RPD, the vehicle was stolen out of Greece. Officers with the Greece Police Department responded to the scene and allowed the owner to retrieve the vehicle.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to any of these incidents.