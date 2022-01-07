RPD investigating shots fired near Goodman street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department responded to gunshots near Goodman street around 6 p.m. Friday night.

Officials say an investigation suggests that two males became involved in an argument. The males escalated the argument and then both of them drew handguns and subsequently fired shots at each other.

One of the bullets did strike a nearby vehicle which was occupied by a 41 year old female city resident.

Thankfully, neither the female nor any other persons were struck by gunfire and no injuries were reported.

Both suspects fled prior to police arrival and the area was briefly closed for processing of the scene but it has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call 911.