ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a shooting on Potomac Street.

They say a 45-year-old woman was shot at least once and is now in the hospital.

A suspect is in custody, and there is no danger to the community. RPD is continuing to investigate.

On scene of a reported shooting on Potomac St in #Roc. Stay with @News_8 as this develops pic.twitter.com/G8yb6Stg1q — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) August 13, 2020

Details are limited at this time.

