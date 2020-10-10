RPD investigating shooting on Lyell Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) –Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a shooting Friday evening near Lyell Avenue.

Officers located a gunshot victim in the area of Lyell Avenue and Frankfort Street at around 9:30 p.m. Officers said the victim is a 28-year-old man from Rochester, was shot at least one time in his upper body.

AMR transported the victim to URMC. Officers said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The he investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.