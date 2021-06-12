RPD: Two teens shot on Genesee Street, one dies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon on Genesee Street near Earl Street.

The RPD was notified of the incident at around 1:30 p.m. Genesee Street is expected to be closed off to all traffic between Sawyer Street and Roslyn Street for the next couple of hours while officers continue investigating.

Captain Frank Umbrino said a young teenager was shot multiple times. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

A second teen was also shot. A private vehicle took the second vehicle to URMC. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Umbrino said at least half a dozen gunshots were shot at the victims as they were walking down the street.

This is a developing story and will be updated.