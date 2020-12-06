RPD investigating shooting on Chili Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a shooting that took plate Saturday evening on Chili Avenue by Wellington Avenue at around 8 p.m.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 32-year-old man from Rochester who had sustained a laceration. An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD said officers recovered a weapon believed to be used on the victim.  There is nobody in custody at this time.

