RPD investigating quadruple shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says four people were shot overnight Sunday. The incident took place on Driving Park Avenue near Straub Street at around 2:20 a.m.

Police say two men have died, one man in his 30s is in critical condition, and the fourth victim is a woman who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. A private vehicle took the fourth victim to Rochester General Hospital for treatment.

The RPD said the two men who are deceased are in their 30s and 20s. As many as 20 gunshots were fired, according to Captain Umbrino.

Police say a large gathering of more than 70 people were in the area at the time of the incident. The RPD is seeking for witnesses and recanvasing the area.

Umbrino said the timing of this incident is disheartening as it’s one year to the day since the mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue that claimed the life of two teenagers and left 14 other people wounded.