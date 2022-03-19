ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WR0C) – The Rochester Police Department was called to two separate shootings overnight Saturday shortly after 3 a.m. The RPD says officers were on scene at Rochester General Hospital attending a separate incident.

While there, officers were informed of an individual who was dropped off at the hospital with a fatal gunshot wound. The RPD’s Major Crimes unit is investigating this incident.

A minute later, officers with the RPD were called to Strong Memorial Hospital for a man who had arrived with at least one gunshot wound to his midsection. The RPD is still determining where the incident took place and the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Officers say the victim is a 39-year-old man from Rochester. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.