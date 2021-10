ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot overnight Saturday in the area of Alphonse Street and North Street in Rochester. Upon officers’ arrival, the victim had sustained at least one gunshot wound to his lower body.

The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

According to the RPD, there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.