ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a house on Grand Avenue was shot overnight Saturday. Upon officers’ arrival, they found evidence that multiple gunshots had been fired into the immediate area. Officers say the house that was struck was occupied at the time of the shooting.

“During their preliminary investigation officers discovered and occupied house had been struck at least once by gunfire,” the RPD said.

According to officers, none of the occupants were injured.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to the crime. Anyone who has further information is asked to call 911.