ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a homicide that took place late Saturday morning on Rialto Street in Rochester. Officers say when they arrived to the scene they located a man in a parked vehicle at around 11:15 a.m.

Officers say the man had been shot at least one time in his upper body and was deceased upon their arrival. The RPD has not released the name of the victim.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is made available.