RPD investigating homicide on N Clinton Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Friday evening on the 900 block of N Clinton Avenue in Rochester.

When officers arrived to the scene they located the victim on the sidewalk and he had a gunshot wound to his upper body. AMR was called to the scene and attempted life-saving measures but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The RPD identified the victim as 24-year-old Chrishon Youmas of Rochester.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Rochester Police Department, call CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300 or email information to MajorCrimes@CityofRochester.gov.