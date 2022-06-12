ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that took place Saturday evening on Joseph Avenue near Avenue D. When officers arrived to the scene, they spoke to the victim who said his property was stolen from him at gunpoint. The RPD says the victim is a 39-year-old man from Rochester and that the suspects fled the scene in a vehicle.

The vehicle was later observed by other responding officers.

“The suspect vehicle was in the area of Ave D, refusing to stop for officers, when the vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle accident with a uninvolved third party,” the RPD said. “At the time of this incident there were no reported injuries to the initial victim. The driver of the third party vehicle was taken to RGH for the compliant of neck pain.”

Officers detained one individual at the scene. The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.