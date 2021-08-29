RPD investigating fatal shooting on Flower City Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man was fatally shot Saturday evening while being chased down Flower City Park near Primrose Street.

Police say 42-year-old Keegan Whitley, of Rochester, was shot at least once in his upper body. The RPD said officers and civilians performed life-saving efforts on Whitley but he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say the victim did not know the suspect. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still in the

preliminary stages and no one is in custody.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is conducting the investigation and is asking anyone with

information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-

423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.