RPD investigating fatal shooting on Avenue A

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Sunday morning on Avenue A.

Upon officers’ arrival, they found a Rochester man in his 40s who had been shot multiple times on the sidewalk. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

According to the RPD, the preliminary investigation has revealed the victim was sitting in a chair on the

sidewalk when he was approached and shot. Officers say the victim does not live on Avenue A.

There are no suspects in custody. The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with information to call 911, the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-7157, Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.