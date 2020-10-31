RPD investigating fatal overnight shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 33-year-old man from Rochester was shot overnight Saturday outside near the 700 block of N Clinton Avenue at around 1 a.m.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a private vehicle transported the victim to Rochester General Hospital. Officers identified the victim as David Alvarez. He was shot at least one time in his upper body.

Alvarez was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The RPD says there are no suspects in custody.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and is asking anyone with further information to call 911.