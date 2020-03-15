RPD investigating double stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were hospitalized Saturday evening after having been stabbed in Rochester at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Rochester Police officers located the two victims in the area of Henrietta Street and S Goodman Street.

Officers said the first victim is a 52-year-old man from Rochester and he received at least one stab wound to his upper body. The second victim is a 59-year-old man from Rochester and he sustained a stab wound to his arm.

AMR transported both victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

A person was taken into custody near where the incident took place, but no charges have been filed as of yet.

Police believe a fight took place between the victims and the suspect, possibly inside of a vehicle. The incident is still under investigation.