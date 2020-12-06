RPD investigating double shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred late Sunday morning in the area of Lake Avenue and Clay Avenue in Rochester.

Officers say a 25-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were shot at least one time each shortly before 11 a.m.

Both men were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and their injuries are non-life-threatening.

The scene has been cleared.

A few hours after responding to the shooting, officers say a 23-year-old woman from Rochester was taken to Rochester General Hospital. The woman claimed to have been stabbed at the corner of Lake Avenue and Clay Avenue.

Officers say her injuries are not life-threatening. This investigation remains ongoing.