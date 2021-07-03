RPD investigating double shooting on Magnolia Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two women were shot late Friday evening in Rochester on the 400 block of Magnolia Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the women reside in Rochester and are 30 and 38 years old.

AMR transported the victims to Strong Memorial Hospital. The 30-year-old victim was shot at least once in her lower body. The 38-year-old victim was shot at least one time in her upper body.

The RPD says their injuries are not life-threatening.

The circumstances that led up to this incident are under investigation. Police do not have any suspects in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.