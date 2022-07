ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Two people were shot overnight Saturday in Rochester on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street. Officers with the Rochester Police Department say the victims are a 32-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman and they were shot at least one time in their lower bodies.

The victims were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody in connection to the crime.