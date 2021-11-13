RPD investigating double shooting in parking lot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on West Avenue near Gardiner Avenue. The first victim is a man in his late 30s. He was taken to URMC where he remains in critical condition. His injuries are life-threatening. As officers were at the scene of the shooting, a call came in for a man who was shot in a vehicle on Day Place. Upon their arrival, officers located a man in his late 30s who was shot in his upper body. The second victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officers learned the second victim was shot in the rear parking lot on West Avenue where the first victim was shot.

“The preliminary investigation thus far has revealed there was a shoot-out in the parking

lot at 493 West Ave in which almost two dozen gunshots were fired,” the RPD said.

Officers believe the It appears that the first victim was standing in the parking lot when he was shot and that the second victim was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a vehicle in the parking lot when he was shot.

The RPD said there were several dozen people in the parking lot when the gunshots were fired. Anyone who was present during this incident and has additional information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 911 or by dialing (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers at (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.