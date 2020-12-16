Irondequoit police investigating bank robbery at ESL branch on East Ridge Road

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department is investigating a robbery that took place on Wednesday morning.

According to IPD officials, around 11 a.m. police responded to the ESL Branch on East Ridge Road for the report of a robbery.

“The suspect passed a note that demanded money from the teller at the bank. The suspect was last seen fleeing eastbound on E. Ridge Rd. from the bank. There was no one hurt during this incident, and no weapons were displayed,” a statement from IPD reads.

“We are asking for anyone who may have been in the area of Hudson Ave and E. Ridge Rd and may seen anything suspicious during that time of the incident to call 911 and ask for an on-duty Supervisor.”

According to the IPD, the Rochester Police Department are investigated a crash on Portland Avenue and the two departments are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

