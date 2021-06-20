RPD investigating burglary at Nick Tahou Hots

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department was called to a burglary at Nick Tahou Hots shortly after midnight Sunday.

“Upon arrival, the location was checked and cleared by Rochester Police Officers and our K9 unit,’ the RPD said.

Nick Tahou Hots tweeted about the incident and said an unknown male broke into the restaurant and they were alerted by the restaurant’s alarm system.

The restaurant will be closed Sunday and Monday while repairs are being done. The RPD’s investigation into this incident remains ongoing.