RPD investigating Boardman Street death considered ‘suspicious in nature’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police are investigating a death that is considered “suspicious in nature.”

Officers responded to 30 Boardman Street in the Pearl-Meigs-Monroe neighborhood around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday for the report of a “suspicious condition.”

Police say a deceased male was discovered during the course of the investigation. Police would not say if the body was discovered inside or outside the residence.

Officials say the cause of death is being investigated and the Medical Examiner’s Office would be consulted with to determine a cause of death. Officials did say the death was considered suspicious in nature.

Police say the deceased individual has not yet been identified.

