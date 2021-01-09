RPD investigating attempted gunpoint robbery on Chili Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attempted gunpoint robbery that took place Friday evening on the 600 block of Chili Avenue.

Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 58-year-old woman and a 73-year-old man, both from Rochester, and they said they were approached by two men and one of those men displayed a gun and demanded money.

The two victims said they did not have any money and the suspects left.

The RPD said no one was injured and there are no suspects in custody. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.