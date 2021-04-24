RPD investigating armed carjacking on Selye Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that took place early Saturday afternoon on the 400 block of Selye Terrace.

Officers say a 21-year-old Rochester woman’s vehicle was stolen from her at gunpoint. The woman’s vehicle is a Honda Civic.

According to the RPD, the vehicle later struck a curb and two men fled from the vehicle.

Officers took the driver, who stole the vehicle, into custody. Officers recovered the vehicle but two of the other suspects, they say, are still outstanding.

Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.