RPD investigating ambulance rollover

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash involving an AMR ambulance Sunday in the area of W Broad Street and Jay Street at around 2:30 a.m.

Police say the ambulance was transporting a patient when a vehicle struck the ambulance, causing the ambulance to roll onto its side and then slide down the road approximately 30 yards.

According to the RPD, the vehicle that struck the ambulance continued down Jay Street before the vehicle became disabled and then the driver fled on foot.

A crew with the Rochester Fire Department extricated the three occupants inside the ambulance and they were all taken to Strong Memorial Hospital. Their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD say the three hospitalized are a 55-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man and they’re all city residents. Two of those hospitalized are medics.

“The patient being transported remained strapped to the gurney and was quickly removed by RFD personnel. She was then loaded into another ambulance and transported to the hospital,” the RPD said. “The extent of her injuries is unknown. However, she was conscious and talking.”

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information becomes available.