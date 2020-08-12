RPD: One dead after motorcycle crash on Dewey Avenue and Merrill Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Police are investigating a collision involving a motorcycle at the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Merrill Street. They say a 33-year-old man, who is a city resident, was pronounced dead at the scene.
There are two motorcycles on scene and a white commercial van. A blue tarp is up next to the motorcycles. The accident occurred on Dewey Avenue and Merrill Street.
Details are very limited at this time. News 8 has a crew on scene.
This is a developing story, News 8 will provide updates as they become available.