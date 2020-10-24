RPD investigating 3 separate overnight shootings

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating three shootings that took place overnight Saturday.

The first one took place on Rauber Street at around midnight. Officers said a private vehicle transported a 27-year-old Rochester man to Rochester General Hospital after being shot in his lower body. According to officers, the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The second shooting took place on Post Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. Officers were investigating at the scene when they were notified of a private vehicle that had taken a shooting victim to URMC.

Officers said the victim is a 22-year-old man and he was shot at least one time in his lower body. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. According to officers, the shooting took place indoors.

The third shooting took place on Burlington Avenue in Rochester at around 3:15 a.m. Upon officers’ arrival, they located a 25-year-old Rochester man who had been shot at least one time in his upper body. AMR transported the victim to URMC. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police do not have any suspects for either of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

