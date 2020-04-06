RPD investigates shooting, 2 men hospitalized

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning.

A 31-year-old male, of Rochester, and a 25-year-old male, of Rochester, both suffered from gunshots wounds and are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Strong Memorial Hospital.

At 5:16 am, Officers responded to 98 Arvine Heights for the report of a person shot and found the thirty-one year old victim who was taken by AMR to the hospital. The second victim arrive in a private vehicle.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

