ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to Strong Hospital Saturday evening after a domestic related dispute on Emerson Street.

Rochester police say they responded to the 500 block of Emerson Street for the report of a person shot.

Upon their arrival, officers did not find a shooting victim, but did find a 39-year-old male city resident who was suffering from a laceration to his upper body.

RPD says the victim was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. They add the injuries are non-life threatening.

An investigation by police revealed that the incident was a domestic related dispute and the suspect left the scene before police arrived.

The investigation remains ongoing.

