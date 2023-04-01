ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was taken to Strong Hospital Saturday evening after a domestic related dispute on Emerson Street.
Rochester police say they responded to the 500 block of Emerson Street for the report of a person shot.
Upon their arrival, officers did not find a shooting victim, but did find a 39-year-old male city resident who was suffering from a laceration to his upper body.
RPD says the victim was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment. They add the injuries are non-life threatening.
An investigation by police revealed that the incident was a domestic related dispute and the suspect left the scene before police arrived.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.
- Weather forecast: Chilly showers fade into chilly sunshine to end the weekend
- Miracle Mile of Donations event raises money for children’s hospital
- 2 drivers hospitalized after Carter St. and Avenue D crash
- Trillium Health: Need of Narcan growing after over-the-counter approval
- Irondequoit Bay Outlet Bridge opens for boaters