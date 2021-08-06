RPD investigate a vehicle crash that left a Lake Avenue building in flames

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a vehicle crash at the area of Lake and Lexington Avenue where a car has smashed into a building early Friday morning.
According to deputies on the scene, the front of the building has burned down. Nearby witnesses say they saw a vehicle heading Northbound on Lake Avenue at a high rated speed, hitting the median and crashing into the front side of the building. Police say the building did not sustain any structural damage.
In a recent update from Rochester Police, a male between the age of 20 and 30 was found on the scene and was extracted from the vehicle. He was transported to URMC with life-threating injuries.
Police have currently blocked all access of Lake Avenue between Glendale Park and Driving Park but plan on open up the area within the hour.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 8 WROC for more updates.