RPD investigate a vehicle crash that left a Lake Avenue building in flames

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department are investigating a vehicle crash at the area of Lake and Lexington Avenue where a car has smashed into a building early Friday morning.

According to deputies on the scene, the front of the building has burned down. Nearby witnesses say they saw a vehicle heading Northbound on Lake Avenue at a high rated speed, hitting the median and crashing into the front side of the building. Police say the building did not sustain any structural damage.

In a recent update from Rochester Police, a male between the age of 20 and 30 was found on the scene and was extracted from the vehicle. He was transported to URMC with life-threating injuries.

Police have currently blocked all access of Lake Avenue between Glendale Park and Driving Park but plan on open up the area within the hour.

Car into a building on Lake Ave in Rochester. The business is Lake Hair & Beauty Supply. Saw one ambulance leaving the scene @News_8 pic.twitter.com/kJkWab72Tk — eric schedlbauer (@NG_NewGuy) August 6, 2021

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 8 WROC for more updates.