RPD interim chief talks community relations and crime prevention in 90-day plan

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) —The Rochester Police Department and the interim chief gave an update Thursday night on how they will move forward over the next 90 days.

Department leaders laid out the challenges they’ve discovered with community engagement and the steps they’re taking to create change in the department.

Rochester interim Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced her eight goals for the department as part of the chief’s 90 day plan. They include things like filling leadership positions, assessing resource needs, aligning with policing’s six pillars, and gathering community input.

“If we wish to stay on top of any critical, new issues in the community, we have to talk to each other,” Herriott-Sullivan said.





In an overview of crime statics, the department’s Business Intelligence Director says the city is seeing an increase in violent crimes over the last year, and the department is focusing their efforts against gun violence towards small groups of street sections.

“Which actually makes it important to focus violent crime reduction plans around clusters of locations and times and people,” said Nick Petitti, RPD Business Intelligence Director.

The interim Chief announced the department’s top staff, including executive deputy chief Andre Anderson, who talked about building relations between the department and the community, a response to the recent unrest over policing.

“We’re sending a contingency of police officers out there to actually bring the neighborhood police platform here. It was used in Chicago, Detroit, used in New York city. That combined with many of the efforts we have here,” said Andre Anderson, RPD executive deputy chief.

The interim chief said she would like to see more police officers involved in community conversations about policing, particularly the commission on racial and structural equity.

This report will be presented to the Rochester City Council and the mayor.