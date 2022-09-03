ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Four people were arrested overnight Saturday at Durand Eastman Park, officials with the Rochester Police Department said.

Officers said they were dispersing a group shortly after midnight on Lakeshore Boulevard.

“While doing so, an officer observed a handgun and a rifle (in plain view) in an unoccupied vehicle,” officials said. “Several members of the group began approaching the vehicle despite the officers requests to back away.”

According to the RPD, the officer was attempting to safely secure the firearms as the group “aggressively” continued to approach the vehicle.

An unnamed 18-year-old woman from Irondequoit was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. She was issued an appearance ticket and charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and unlawful presence after hours in a city park.

Another 18-year-old woman from Rochester was arrested and charged her with disorderly conduct. She, too, was issued an appearance ticket and was charged with obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and unlawful presence after hours in a city park.

Two 19-year-old Rochester residents were arrested as well. The first 19-year-old was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, disorderly conduct, obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree and unlawful presence after hours in a city park.

The second was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, disorderly conduct and unlawful presence after hours in a city park.

RPD did not release the names of those involved.