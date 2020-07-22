RPD, FBI outside of Cannon Industries on Lee Road in Gates

Officers are investigating a scene at Cannon Industries on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. (News 8 WROC photo/Rebecca Fath)

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and officers of various federal agencies are on the scene of Cannon Industries in Gates Wednesday.

The reason for the investigation is unknown at this time, but officers are blocking off the entrance to the business and arrived on the scene around 12 p.m.

The metal fabrication, laser cutting industry facility is located on Lee Road.

Along with RPD, officers with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have been seen coming in and out of the building.

Details are limited at this time.

We’ve seen FBI agents coming in and out of Cannon Industries on Lee Rd. @News_8 @patrileytv pic.twitter.com/IBhWFAcURJ — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) July 22, 2020

RPD officers are blocking the entrance of the metal fabrication company @News_8 @patrileytv pic.twitter.com/O1CAggzPXA — Rebecca Fath (@rebeccareports) July 22, 2020

