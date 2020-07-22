RPD, FBI outside of Cannon Industries on Lee Road in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department and officers of various federal agencies are on the scene of Cannon Industries in Gates Wednesday.
The reason for the investigation is unknown at this time, but officers are blocking off the entrance to the business and arrived on the scene around 12 p.m.
The metal fabrication, laser cutting industry facility is located on Lee Road.
Along with RPD, officers with the FBI and Department of Homeland Security have been seen coming in and out of the building.
Details are limited at this time.
