Well, our jobs are easy this week. After a cool weekend, our next warmup is underway. Behind the scenes, we're in the midst of a favorable pattern that supports daily warming and continued sunshine. An upper level low to our south with high pressure overhead gives us a pattern we call a "Rex Block". It's all or nothing with these. You either get several days of crummy weather, or an extended stretch of the good stuff. We'll be enjoying the latter.

Sunshine dominates the entire workweek as each day warms higher than the one before. It'll be another chilly night with lows dropping into the 40s, but we'll rebound into the middle and upper 70s tomorrow afternoon. By Wednesday, the jump takes us into the lower 80s with upper 80s to near 90 degrees expected by the end of the week. As nice as this is, we could use some rain. Tiny rain chances trickle in by Friday and an isolated shower or storm will remain possible into a hot upcoming weekend.