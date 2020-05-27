1  of  74
RPD Chief to those involved in brawls: ‘You should be embarrassed by your behavior’

ROCHESTER,N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary has strong words for those involved in weekend brawls.

Singletary says people need to take accountability for their violent behavior. His message is geared toward the hundreds of people involved in several large brawls over Memorial Day Weekend.

Here’s what neighbors and officials had to say about it Tuesday.

Cynthia Licata and her husband Joe DiNorma visit Ontario Beach Park often.

“I understand there was quite an incident down here and part of it’s understandable,” said Cynthia Licata.  “People have been cooped up for so long and the hot weather probably played  into it as well, but it’s unfortunate.”

“I think the heat and the tension and the tempers are flaring, but there’s been fights down here before,” said Joe DiNorma.

Pastor Dr. Marlowe VN Washington of Seneca United Methodist Church is not happy about what’s happening among his neighbors.

“I think it’s sad,” Pastor Marlowe said.  “I think we’re in a very sad state but I also think we’re in a climatic state.”

Police are responding to this weekend’s large fights, including one at Ontario Beach Park.  Police were in the area when a fight drew their attention.  As they responded, law enforcement officials tell us, several more fights broke out.

That is just one of many brawls that happened over the holiday weekend.  One of the fights left two women stabbed.  Here’s what Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary  is saying about what’s happening.

“While it was a busy weekend, there are no excuses for the nonsensical spat of behavior that some exhibited in our community,” Chief Singletary said Tuesday.  “The fights and the disruptive behavior that occurred are intolerable in nature and those involved should be embarrassed of the behavior exhibited.”

Meanwhile, Pastor Marlowe has a theory of why this is happening. 

“I think what we’re seeing is a climatic event of frustration and perhaps they’re taking it out amongst themselves in the community in the way we’ve been seeing and there’s no excuse,” said Marlowe.

But Cynthia and Joe say they won’t let this stop them from enjoying their spot. 

