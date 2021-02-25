RPD Chief, Mayor Warren to hold police reform town hall Sunday

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will host a telephone town hall meeting about the City’s plan for police reform.

The city has released a draft plan in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order back in June of 2020 — which required each local government in the state to adopt a police reform plan.

MORE | Police chief gives kudos to both sides following peaceful Daniel Prude protest in Rochester

The town hall is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. and is open to everyone. Interested residents can sign up here. More information about the town hall can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss