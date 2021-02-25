RPD Chief, Mayor Warren to hold police reform town hall Sunday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan and Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren will host a telephone town hall meeting about the City’s plan for police reform.

The city has released a draft plan in response to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order back in June of 2020 — which required each local government in the state to adopt a police reform plan.

The town hall is scheduled for Sunday at 6 p.m. and is open to everyone. Interested residents can sign up here. More information about the town hall can be found here.