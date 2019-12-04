Sheriff: Police harassment bill is ‘solution to problem that doesn’t exist’

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this week, Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo signed a controversial bill into law that would make it illegal to annoy or harass police officers and first responders.

Opponents of the bill argued the language is vague, and unconstitutional. The bill says that “harassment” can be anything from annoying a first responder to assault one. Punishments include jail time and up to a $5,000 fine.

Local law enforcement sent statements Wednesday saying there is no need for the law — even though they are the groups in which it’s supposed to protect.

Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter’s statement said “This is a solution to a problem that does not exist.”

“After careful analysis and discussion with union leadership, I have decided no member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office shall make an arrest for violation of this law,” Baxter wrote. “If and when this law is validated through judicial review, we can revisit the efficacy of enforcing this statute.”

Wednesday, Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary also sent a statement that his department would not make any arrests for violation of this law at this time.

A few hours before Dinolfo signed the bill Monday, protesters gathered outside the Monroe County Office Building in Rochester to voice their opposition to the controversial bill, which was the subject of a public hearing following the demonstration.

The bill passed in the Republican-led county legislature 17-10. At the public hearing Monday, 24 community members spoke out. Ranging from local officials, to activist group members, to lawyers — and many of them used their allotted two minutes to say they were offended that neither Dinolfo, nor any Republican county legislators came to the hearing.

Republicans who drafted the bill say it’s designed to protect first responders and they say law enforcement officers will have the discretion to decide to use it or not.

“The intent of the law is that the first responders, those that are protecting our community, making sure that the 750,000 people here all well-protected,” Dinolfo said.

Opponents say the bill is concerning, and racist

“It is unconstitutional, it is racist, and trample on the first amendment,” said Rev. Lewis Stewart of United Christian Leadership Ministry. “The law is vague and gives authority to police, to subjectively determine that which is annoying or alarming.”

“We feel it’s a direct attack against already over-police brown and black communities,” said Ashley Gantt, a statewide organizer for ACLU.

Rochester City Councilman Willie Lightfoot said that City Council is working on a letter to Dinolfo that will express their opposition to the bill, a bill that Democrats say will be challenged in court.

Full statement from Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter:

Full statement from Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary:

