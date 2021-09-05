RPD charges man with grand larceny, robbery

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department has arrested a man after multiple stores in Rochester were robbed. Police charged 44-year-old Joseph Smith with robbery and grand larceny on Saturday.

The RPD says the first robbery took place on August 23 and August 28, both at the Kwik Fil gas station on Stonewood Avenue.

According to officers, there had been multiple commercial robberies in Rochester, Gates and Greece between August 23 and September 4. The RPD says at least five robberies were related.

Smith is being held at the Monroe County Jail. He will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Monday.