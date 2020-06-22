RPD: Call 911 if you see or hear fireworks in your neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials continue to address the recent increase in reports of fireworks going off in city neighborhoods.

Rochester police released a statement about fireworks Monday, saying in part:

“The Rochester Police Department requests that when illegal fireworks are heard or seen to call 911. The dangers of using illegal fireworks are many. Unlicensed, untrained users of fireworks run the risk of bodily injury to themselves or others, hearing loss, and ground or structure fires, just to name a few.

Fireworks being set off in neighborhoods effect the quality of life for all residents. It is annoying and alarming to hear loud booms that often sound like gunshots. We ask that you respect your neighbors.

When calling 911, it is important to be specific on where the illegal fireworks are originating. An actual address is needed for us to take any enforcement. Without a specific location, the police department cannot properly address the annoyance or dangerous condition created by illegal fireworks.

Enforcement for the possession and use of illegal fireworks range from the issuance of a Municipal Code Violation ticket for noise violations, to criminal charges.”

At a press conference last week, the Rochester Fire Chief and Police Chief addressed fireworks.

“There’s been a large increase in complaints on illegal fireworks,” Said RFD Chief Willie Jackson said. “There’s been an uptick in fires related to fireworks as well. Fireworks are not safe in the hands of consumers.”

The fire chief reminded residents that every year there are more than 10,000 injuries nationwide related to fireworks. The fire chief also reminded residents of potential criminal ramifications.

“If your fireworks start a fire, you can be charged with arson,” Chief Jackson said. “There are legal consequences to think about.”

RPD Chief La’Ron Singletary echoed the thoughts of many at the press conference.

“The fireworks are annoying,” he said.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will have more later today on how local leaders are working to curb the increase in fireworks being set off.