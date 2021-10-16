RPD: Body found near Emerson Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating after the body of a 57-year-old woman from Rochester was found in the area of Emerson Street and Sawdey Way in Rochester on Friday. An ambulance transported the woman to a nearby hospital where was was pronounced deceased.

“At this point in the investigation, it has not been fully ascertained what resulted in the female being down in the street, and many facts of the case are still be gathered and analyzed,” the RPD said.

According to the RPD, there does not appear to be any criminality associated with the case.