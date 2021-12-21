RPD asks public for help in identifying man looking into windows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Investigators are asking the public for help in identifying a man who has been seen looking into windows at night near Jefferson Avenue, Brown Street and West Main Street.

There is no further information on this man at this time.

If you know or have seen this male, police urge you to call the Major Crimes Unit at 585-428-9379 or Crime Stoppers at 585-423-9300. You can also email information at majorcrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

