ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Zabriah Hyland is 5 feet and 3 inches, 194 pounds. She was last seen on Thursday at Hillside Children’s Center wearing a brown sweater, gray pants and has black and pink braids in her hair.

She has run away in the past and may frequent the Monroe Avenue area. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.