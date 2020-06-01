1  of  74
RPD asks for help in identifying these 11 suspects from Saturday’s protest

Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Viewer photo/Erik Fleischer)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials have released photos of 11 individuals wanted in connection to the events that transpired Saturday outside the Public Safety Building.

Police said in a press release late Sunday night:

“On May 30, 2020, at the City of Rochester Public Safety Building at 185 Exchange Street, protesters began to set city owned vehicles on fire, destroy city owned property as well as construction trailer.

As a part of the investigation into these intolerable acts of violence and destruction, the Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit is looking for the Community’s help in identifying the below individuals.”

MORE | Widespread looting preceded by cars set on fire, tear gas deployed at violent rally in Rochester

Polic ask anyone with information about the identity of the individuals pictured below to call the Rochester Police Department at 311 or Crimestoppers at 423-9300.

